Giants' Jabrill Peppers Out for Season After Suffering ACL, Ankle Injuries

The New York Giants announced Tuesday they placed Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a ruptured right ACL and a high ankle sprain.

The veteran safety will be out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. He finishes the year with 30 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in six appearances.

The Giants acquired Peppers during the 2019 offseason as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

A spinal injury ended his first season with the team after 11 games. He became a key player on the defense in 2020, recording 89 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native appeared to be well poised as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. Instead, Peppers' playing time fluctuated. Whereas he was on the field for most—if not all—of the Giants' defensive snaps one season ago, he hit 80 percent just twice this year, per Pro Football Reference.

On top of the reduced role, he will enter free agency with uncertainty surrounding how much the ACL injury in particular might limit him going forward.

Losing Peppers may alter New York's plans ahead of the trade deadline as well. Following the Giants' 2-5 start, The Athletic's Dan Duggan floated Peppers as a candidate to be moved before Nov. 2.

Either way, the Michigan product may have played his last game in the Big Apple.