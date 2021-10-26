Raiders News: WR Willie Snead Cut After Requesting His Release

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders cut veteran wide receiver Willie Snead on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Snead's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter that the 29-year-old requested his release because he wasn't playing often. Rosenhaus added that there "will be a market for him."

The Raiders signed Snead to a one-year deal in March after he spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Florida native was essentially signed to take over for Nelson Agholor, who joined the New England Patriots.

Snead became an afterthought in Las Vegas' offense behind Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. In seven games this season, he has three catches for 32 yards on five targets.

The 5'11", 205-pounder played just 8 percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders this season, compared to at least 61 percent in each of his seasons with Baltimore.

The undrafted Ball State product entered the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 before spending most of that season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad. After being released, he joined the New Orleans Saints practice squad that December.

Snead made his NFL debut in 2015 and became a big part of the New Orleans offense through the 2017 season. In 41 games for the Saints, he caught 149 passes for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns. Snead joined the Ravens in 2018 and caught 126 passes for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns in 45 games.

Several NFL teams could benefit by signing Snead, including the Saints, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago ranks last in the NFL with 1,086 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The Bears have relied on Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin this season but could use depth behind the trio.

The Saints also rank toward the bottom of the league in receiving yards despite having 13 receiving touchdowns. With Michael Thomas sidelined, New Orleans doesn't have much depth at receiver and has relied on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris this season.

San Francisco also doesn't have much depth at the position, with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu Sr. serving as its top three WRs.

The Jets could use help at receiver, but at this point, it might not make sense for the team to sign Snead as they are 1-5 on the season and recently lost quarterback Zach Wilson for several weeks to a knee injury.