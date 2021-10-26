Packers' Allen Lazard Joins Davante Adams on COVID-19 List Ahead of Cardinals Game

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without Allen Lazard in addition to Davante Adams when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday at State Farm Stadium.

The team placed Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, one day after the same designation was used for Adams. Compounding matters, the status of Marquez Valdes-Scantling remains unclear as he's still on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue.

Packers star Aaron Rodgers remained upbeat when discussing Adams' absence on The Pat McAfee Show. He may not have been aware of the news about Lazard.

Lazard's production this year doesn't jump off the page. He has caught 15 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

But the fourth-year pass-catcher figured to be one of Rodgers' top targets with Adams unavailable. When the four-time Pro Bowler was out in Week 3 last year, he had six catches for 146 yards and one touchdown in a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Especially if Valdes-Scantling hasn't recovered from his hamstring injury enough to suit up, the Packers could be in serious trouble. Rodgers might be one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, but even he is bound to struggle given the state of Green Bay's receiving corps.

Head coach Matt LaFleur may have little choice but to slow the pace down and lean heavily on the pair of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The pair are averaging 4.5 yards per carry, so they may have success against a Cardinals defense that's surrendering 115.7 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per attempt.