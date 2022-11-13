Devin White Praised by Bucs HC Todd Bowles for Playing After Father's Death

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White helped lead his team to victory Sunday just days after the death of his father.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles praised White for even playing in the game in Germany:

The Buccaneers earned a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 5-5 on the season.

White was selected by the Bucs with the fifth pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of LSU. He recorded 242 total tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception across his first three seasons, and he entered Sunday with a team-high 67 tackles to go with three sacks in nine games.

The 24-year-old Louisiana native showcased impressive durability during his rise to stardom at the collegiate level. He dealt with a knee sprain during his debut campaign but played 32 of a possible 33 games over the next two years.

White and Lavonte David give the Buccaneers one of the top linebacking groups in the league and are a big reason why they remain a contender in the NFC South despite a slow start to the season.