Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans QB Would Waive No-Trade Clause for Interested Teams

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause for interested teams other than the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that Watson, who's been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints, is for the "most part" willing to accept any deal ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

Anderson noted there's still no timetable to resolve the cases against the Texans signal-caller, however, because he's been resistant to suggested settlement terms:

Although Watson remains available to play—he isn't on the commissioner's exempt list—he hasn't made any appearances for Houston this season. The team opted to start rookie Davis Mills after starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Head coach David Culley previously stated Taylor will return to the starting role once healthy, while making no mention of Watson.

"Tyrod comes back and he's healthy, he's our starting quarterback," Culley told reporters Oct. 13. "As far as the quarterback situation, he gives us our best chance to win. He's our starting quarterback. He was our starting quarterback when he went down. He was doing an excellent job."

Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily reported Sunday that Watson's uncertain availability "gives teams pause" as they discuss potential trades with the Texans' front office.

The Carolina Panthers are also involved in talks, though the Dolphins are the three-time Pro Bowl selection's "first choice" if he's ultimately moved, per Wilson.

Both the civil and criminal cases against him remain without a timetable for resolution, so the onus would fall on the NFL to make a decision about his playing status if a team trades for him ahead of the deadline with the intent to play him this season.

On the field, Watson was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks across his first four NFL seasons.

The 26-year-old Clemson product posted a 67.8 percent completion rate with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 54 games. His 104.5 career passer rating ranks second among active QBs behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (107.2). He's also tallied 1,677 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground.

He'd represent a significant upgrade over either the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Panthers' Sam Darnold if cleared to play following a potential trade.

That said, there are still far more questions than answers with a week until the deadline.