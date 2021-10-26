Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston Headline 2021-22 AP Women's Preseason All-America Team

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The Associated Press released its preseason All-America team for women's college basketball Tuesday with UConn guard Paige Bueckers leading the way.

According to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press, the reigning AP Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year was chosen unanimously as a preseason All-America selection by a 29-person national media panel.

Joining Bueckers on the team are South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and Kentucky's Rhyne Howard.

The 20-year-old Bueckers made a huge impact last season as a freshman, averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

With Bueckers leading the way, the Huskies went 28-2 and achieved the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. UConn shockingly fell to Arizona in the Final Four, denying the program its first national championship since 2016.

Entering the 2021-22 campaign, the Huskies are the No. 2 team in the nation and are once again considered strong national title contenders.

Per Feinberg, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said the following about Bueckers ahead of her sophomore season: "Paige is Paige. Paige is better than she was last year. Paige is a little more comfortable than she was last year. She's not as hesitant to take shots as she was last year."

While Bueckers is the most notable player on the preseason All-America team, the other four selections are poised to enjoy huge 2021-22 seasons as well.

Boston, a junior, is the top player on a South Carolina team that reached the Final Four last season and is ranked No. 1 in the nation entering 2021-22.

She was a force in the paint last season, averaging 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Gamecocks.

The most explosive scorer on the All-America team is Clark, who led the nation with 26.6 points per game last season as a freshman. Feinberg noted that Clark has Iowa ranked ninth, which is its best preseason ranking since 1996.

No. 7 Baylor is spearheaded by Smith, a senior who put up 18 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest last season.

Howard is also a senior and the star of a Kentucky team that is ranked 13th. She averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists during her junior season.