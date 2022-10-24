Colts' Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger for Rest of Year After Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain that will keep him out of Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders, head coach Frank Reich told reporters.

Sam Ehlinger will start in his place and will continue to do so for the remainder of the season, with Reich saying "right now the move is" for Ehlinger to start the rest of the year.

The Colts acquired the longtime Atlanta Falcons starter in March to take over an offense that failed to reach its potential under Carson Wentz last season. Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders during the offseason.

Ryan put together a terrific career after the Falcons selected him with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, NFL MVP in 2016 and earned four Pro Bowl selections, among other honors.

He has nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games this season with Indy, throwing for 2,008 yards.

The 37-year-old Boston College product has also remained highly durable. He missed just three regular-season games across his first 14 years in the league. He most recently sat out a game with an ankle injury in 2019.

Ryan has been one of the NFL's most consistently productive quarterbacks for more than a decade, which is why the Colts brought him in while seeking a spark for their passing game. An extended absence would force the team in a new direction under Ehlinger.