Bills Announce 27,000 Donations, over $1M Raised to Honor Josh Allen's Grandmother

The Bills tweeted a video showing the dedication of a wing at the Oishei Children's Hospital to Patricia Allen:

It was noted over 27,000 people made donations in Patricia Allen's name, eclipsing the $1 million mark.

Allen's grandmother died last November at the age of 80, resulting in Bills fans showing their support for the quarterback by making donations in her honor.

During the dedication, Allen thanked everyone who works at Oishei Children's Hospital and added: "I'm so grateful to have this honor and to have my grandmother memorialized like this. I'm so indebted to this great community and this city of Buffalo."

The Bills selected Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and pundits instantly wondered whether the former Wyoming standout would be able to translate to the NFL.

It hasn't taken long for Allen to establish himself as one of the league's top signal-callers and a beloved figure in Buffalo.

Allen was named to the Pro Bowl, finished second in the NFL MVP voting and took the Bills to the AFC Championship Game last season.

Buffalo is off to a 4-2 start this season and is widely considered the favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, which is somewhere the Bills haven't been since the 1993 season.