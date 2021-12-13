Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of MNF vs. Cardinals

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Dont'e Deayon and running back Darrell Henderson were previously placed on the COVID-19 list for the Rams this week.

Ramsey has firmly established himself as one of the NFL's best corners since the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft. He's made four Pro Bowl appearances and been named a first-team All-Pro twice between his time with the Jags and Rams, who he joined in 2019.

He's tallied 59 total tackles and three interceptions in 12 games during the 2021 campaign.

The 27-year-old Florida State product missed three games in 2019 as he dealt with a back injury while also seeking a trade out of Jacksonville. He also sat out that year's season finale with a knee injury. The only other absence during his five-year career came last season with an illness.

With Ramsey and Deayon unavailable, it will put a lot of pressure on Darious Williams and David Long against an explosive Cardinals offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams will be without a reliable pass-catcher in Higbee, who ranks third on the team with 44 catches behind Cooper Kupp and the injured Robert Woods. Higbee also has 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. will likely see even bigger roles in the passing attack alongside Kupp with Higbee unavailable.