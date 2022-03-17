Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert, Dolphins Agree to 1-Year, $3.1M Contract

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Running back Raheem Mostert has agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins, his agent Brett Tessler announced Wednesday:

Mostert will make $3.125 million on a one-year deal.

He explained the decision to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports:

The running back spent the past five years in San Francisco working with Mike McDaniel, who was hired as the Dolphins head coach this offseason. McDaniel was the team's run game coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before becoming the offensive coordinator last season.

Mostert initially broke out during the Niners' run to Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the team's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

His strong showing in the playoffs came after he posted a career-high 772 rushing yards and eight scores during the 2019 regular season. It was his first opportunity at extensive playing time after four years as a reserve, which included stops with six other teams before landing in San Francisco in late 2016.

The 29-year-old posted 677 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns across eight appearances in 2020. He dealt with a high-ankle sprain for much of the campaign, landing on injured reserve twice.

He played just one game in 2021 before his season ended with a knee injury.

Mostert will look to bounce back in Miami for a team that needs help in the backfield. Myles Gaskin led the Dolphins with 612 rushing yards last season, but he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and struggled with consistency.

The experience with McDaniel could lead to immediate playing time as the squad tries to improve upon last year's 9-8 finish.