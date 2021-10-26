Cowboys' Jerry Jones Feels 'Very Good' About Dak Prescott Calf Injury Ahead of Week 8

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be on pace to play Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite suffering a calf injury in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" Tuesday he's encouraged by the progress Prescott has made heading into Week 8.

"Based on what you saw yesterday [without the boot on], that was very encouraging," Jones said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "But those things have to be monitored. You've got a solid week, which is great, to monitor that…I feel very good about where Dak is right now."

Jones added he was more worried about the quarterback's shoulder injury in training camp than he has been about his calf ailment.

Jones' comments come after Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said earlier this week that he was optimistic Prescott would play against the Vikings.

"We've got to calibrate that, too, because no one is going to bet against No. 4, and at the end of the day, he understands that we've only got his best interest here, and we'll evaluate all of that, but we're still very optimistic he can play," Jones said, per the Cowboys' website.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prescott was seen at the Cowboys facility on Monday without the walking boot he wore following the win over New England. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend that the two-time Pro Bowler isn't expected to return to practice until at least Wednesday.

Prescott spent Dallas' bye week rehabbing at the Cowboys' facility. Per NFL Network, he mainly worked out in the pool and not on solid ground to ensure he didn't reaggravate his calf injury.

Any injury Prescott sustains to his lower legs will be concerning because he missed most of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. The Cowboys were careful in handling the 28-year-old's recovery and will be even more cautious with any injuries he sustains throughout the 2021 campaign.

Prescott is looking like an MVP and Comeback Player of the Year candidate this season. In six games this season, he has completed 73.1 percent of his passes (second in the NFL) for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He's also fifth in the league with a passer rating of 115, per Pro Football Reference.

Dallas is 5-1 on the season mainly because of how well Prescott is playing. If the Cowboys were to lose him for any period of time, it would be devastating. Luckily, it seems like he won't miss any time.