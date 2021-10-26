Seth Rollins Earns WWE Title Match vs. Big E After Winning Ladder Match on Raw

Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Seth Rollins is making himself right at home on Raw.

The Drip God, who moved to WWE's flagship show in the 2021 draft, beat Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a Ladder match Monday night to earn a shot at WWE champion Big E.

Since the draft fell before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, this was the first night of the new-look roster on Raw. Rollins brought his feud with Edge to a conclusion on that show, losing in a Hell in a Cell match that was an instant classic.

With Big E's most recent challenger (Drew McIntyre) now on SmackDown, he was left without a clear No. 1 contender. Monday's Ladder match was a great way to determine the next in line as it allowed for a wider field of candidates and provided fans with a thrilling spectacle.

Whatever show he has competed on, Rollins has never been too far from the world-title scene, following the breakup of The Shield in 2014. He's a two-time WWE champion and a two-time universal champion.

But pitting him against Big E represents a fresh matchup with these kinds of stakes. The bulk of their singles encounters outside of live house shows came when they competed in NXT together.

Their shared history in the developmental brand could bring an interesting dynamic as well. Rollins became the first-ever NXT champion in August 2012, and Big E dethroned him in January 2013.

Beyond allowing him to hold a major singles title again, this feud could help Rollins gain a measure of revenge more than eight years later.