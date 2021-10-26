Peyton Manning Apologizes After Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb on MNF Telecast

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN might have an open tab with the Federal Communications Commission at this point.

On the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch asked "What the f--k?" during an odd sequence to close out the first quarter between the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

That prompted an apology from Peyton Manning:

"Want to thank Marshawn Lynch. Not as wild about the language. We want to apologize about for some of the language. It's not what we're trying to do on this show. I had to remind Eli that this show is live, so Eli's learned his lesson. ... Anyway, we apologize for that."

Peyton and Eli Manning each have two Super Bowl rings, and that matches the number of times they've had to express remorse for something that happened on the ManningCast. Eli flipped the double bird during the Dallas Cowboys' 41-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 27.

Moving forward, it might be a good idea to put the children to bed before you flip on the alternate feed for Monday Night Football.