Samaje Perine's Updated Bengals Fantasy Outlook After 3-TD Game, Joe Mixon Injury

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Joe Mixon left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion, leaving the door open for Samaje Perine to ascend to the top of the depth chart.

Mixon has missed time in four of his five NFL seasons, including 10 games in 2020. Perine will be an interesting pickup if Mixon isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time for Week 12's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Perine has a legitimate RB2 ceiling if he's forced into the starting role. He torched the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with nine carries for 27 yards and four catches for 52 yards and three scores at the time of publication.

It's unlikely he'll make that sort of impact in the passing game again—he came into the contest with three receiving touchdowns over the course of his entire five-year career. And the Bengals may turn to a heavier passing attack without Mixon available.

But Perine will still be the starter, and he's proved he can make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield. Monitor Mixon carefully this week—if he's trending toward being out, Perine is a must-add option on waivers and would be a solid flex option if he's forced into starting duty.

Keep him high on your list of priorities this week.