Byron Kennedy Talks Returning Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball; Hopes to Play Golf with QB

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Byron Kennedy has one small ask.

He just wants to hit the links with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but Mike Evans did not realize the significance of the ball and gave it to a fan.

Kennedy was that fan, and the Buccaneers had to do some negotiating to get it back:

Kennedy discussed the situation during an interview with Ryan Bass of 10 Tampa Bay and said he never had any thoughts of selling the ball.

He also revealed he received a $1,000 gift card to the Buccaneers team store and is "hoping" to play golf with Brady at some point.

If the past is any indication, the seven-time Super Bowl champion likely won't be free to join Kennedy on the golf course until after the Lombardi Trophy has been lifted.