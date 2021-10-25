Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers from Rookie Season Auction for Record $1.47M

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

A pair of Michael Jordan shoes worn during the superstar's rookie season sold for $1.47 million at auction Sunday, per Dan Hajducky of ESPN.

The purchase by card collector Nick Fiorella more than doubled the previous record for the most expensive game-worn shoes initially set in 2020. Another Jordan-worn pair sold for $615,000 with a piece of glass still in the shoe after the Hall of Famer shattered a backboard in 1985.

The latest footwear was worn by Jordan in his fifth career NBA game against the Denver Nuggets—and potentially even earlier.

The Nike Air Ships were also signed by Jordan before being gifted to former Nuggets ball boy TJ Lewis, who maintained the shoes before selling them this week.

It continues a trend of high demand for Jordan-related memorabilia.

A Upper Deck Game Jersey game-worn patch card sold for $2.7 million earlier this month, while one fan even bought a pair of used underwear worn by Jordan.

The recently sold shoes still only rank second on the all-time list for most expensive footwear. That honor goes to the Yeezy 1 prototypes that Kanye West wore at the 2008 Grammys, which sold for $1.8 million.