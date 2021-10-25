2 Children Killed, Multiple Injured After Car Crashes into Fans at Drag Race in Texas

Jamie Squire

Two children were killed Saturday during a drag racing event in Kerrville, Texas.

Amanda Jackson and Andy Rose of CNN and TMZ Sports reported a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit spectators. Police said a six-year-old boy was killed at the scene and an eight-year-old boy died after he was transported to the hospital.

Police also said eight more people were injured during the event called "Airport Race Wars 2" at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The driver is in stable condition.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Flyin Diesel Performance organized the event and released a statement on Facebook:

"On behalf of the entire Flyin Diesel team we extend our most sincere condolences to the families affected by Saturday's event!

"We remain in prayer for strength and comfort through this difficult time.

"We are working with Kerrville Police Department and they have our full cooperation throughout this entire process."

This comes after TMZ Sports reported last Monday that multiple people were injured at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut when driver Tim Jordan's car crashed into a fence. None of the injuries at that event were believed to be serious.