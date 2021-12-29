X

    Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio Carried Off Floor After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Pelicans

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2021

    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio appeared to suffer a left knee injury during his team's 108-104 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

    ESPN's Andrew Lopez, NBA analyst Nate Duncan and The Athletic's Will Guillory provided more information:

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Ricky Rubio just went down in a heap and immediately started to signal to the bench. <br><br>He's been helped off the floor by teammates and he's not putting ANY weight on it. <br><br>Rubio: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists. Incredible game. Horrible to see it end like that...

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    Uh oh, Ricky Rubio went down with a left knee injury with minimal contact. Immediately signaled for help from the bench, and had to be helped off. That's the knee he tore the ACL in back in 2012.

    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Ricky Rubio just went down and he can't put weight on his left knee. This would be a tremendous loss for Cleveland. He's been unbelievable tonight.<br><br>He's heading straight to the locker room.

    He had 27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals before exiting. Dean Wade replaced Rubio with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

    Rubio entered Tuesday averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 assists through his first 32 games. He's provided steadiness to a Cleveland team that's been desperately searching for a point guard with a defensive presence. 

    Darius Garland could return to a more primary ball-handler role with Rubio out, but he's currently in the league's health and safety protocols

    Ultimately, losing Rubio for any amount of time will be a tough blow. If Rubio and Garland are out, more minutes figure to open for Kevin Pangos and Denzel Valentine, two guards who came off the bench Tuesday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.