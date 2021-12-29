Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio Carried Off Floor After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Pelicans

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio Carried Off Floor After Suffering Knee Injury vs. PelicansDecember 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio appeared to suffer a left knee injury during his team's 108-104 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
ESPN's Andrew Lopez, NBA analyst Nate Duncan and The Athletic's Will Guillory provided more information:
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ricky Rubio just went down in a heap and immediately started to signal to the bench. <br><br>He's been helped off the floor by teammates and he's not putting ANY weight on it. <br><br>Rubio: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists. Incredible game. Horrible to see it end like that...
He had 27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals before exiting. Dean Wade replaced Rubio with 2:20 remaining in regulation.
Rubio entered Tuesday averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 assists through his first 32 games. He's provided steadiness to a Cleveland team that's been desperately searching for a point guard with a defensive presence.
Darius Garland could return to a more primary ball-handler role with Rubio out, but he's currently in the league's health and safety protocols.
Ultimately, losing Rubio for any amount of time will be a tough blow. If Rubio and Garland are out, more minutes figure to open for Kevin Pangos and Denzel Valentine, two guards who came off the bench Tuesday.