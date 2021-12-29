Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio Carried Off Floor After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Pelicans

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio appeared to suffer a left knee injury during his team's 108-104 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez, NBA analyst Nate Duncan and The Athletic's Will Guillory provided more information:

He had 27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals before exiting. Dean Wade replaced Rubio with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

Rubio entered Tuesday averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 assists through his first 32 games. He's provided steadiness to a Cleveland team that's been desperately searching for a point guard with a defensive presence.

Darius Garland could return to a more primary ball-handler role with Rubio out, but he's currently in the league's health and safety protocols.

Ultimately, losing Rubio for any amount of time will be a tough blow. If Rubio and Garland are out, more minutes figure to open for Kevin Pangos and Denzel Valentine, two guards who came off the bench Tuesday.