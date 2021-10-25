MMQB: 'Texans Actually Like Davis Mills More Than Tua Tagovailoa' amid Watson Rumors

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Miami Dolphins are seemingly a top contender to land Deshaun Watson, but the Houston Texans might not want Tua Tagovailoa as part of the return package.

"My sense is, and I know this might sound out of whack, that the Texans actually like Davis Mills more than Tua Tagovailoa," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the Dolphins are "very heavily engaged" in trade talks with the Texans to land Watson.

"No team has been as motivated to consummate a trade before the deadline than Miami," Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added.

Miami could be looking for something to jumpstart the team after a 1-6 start to the season, but the move could block Tagovailoa's path as a franchise quarterback.

Houston, meanwhile, would be searching for a new young quarterback and could seemingly get one with Tagovailoa, the 2020 No. 5 draft pick who has appeared in just 14 games during his NFL career.

The former Alabama star missed three games this season with a rib injury but has played well the past two weeks, totaling 620 passing yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. On the season, Tagovailoa has seven touchdowns in four games with a 95.1 rating.

Mills hasn't been as effective, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions through six appearances, good for a 74.4 rating.

The 2021 third-round pick had one good game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 (312 passing yards and three touchdowns), but he has just one touchdown pass in his other four starts combined. The Texans haven't scored a touchdown in three of their past four games.

Houston clearly still believes in Mills, who was the organization's first draft pick last April. Trading away Watson without getting a quarterback in return would signal even more faith in the 23-year-old going forward.