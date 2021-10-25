49ers' Kyle Shanahan on If Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start vs. Bears: 'I Would Guess So'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't exactly give Jimmy Garoppolo a ringing endorsement after Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the veteran appears to be on track to start the upcoming contest against the Chicago Bears.

"I would guess so," Shanahan told reporters when asked if Garoppolo would start under center against the NFC North team. "Will watch tape and see if guys are healthy."

Rookie Trey Lance was sidelined for the game against the Colts with a knee injury, and Garoppolo missed the last contest against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

"I've got a whole team to worry about," the head coach continued. "Not just thinking about QB situation right now. … We had two quarterbacks who were hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back. We'll see if Trey can next week."

Shanahan also said he's "still not sure yet" whether Lance will even be able to practice this week.

Lance is the quarterback of the future after the 49ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft.

However, the NFC West team has started Garoppolo every game the veteran was available, and Lance will be coming off an injury if he even is healthy enough to play. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the rookie mixed in with certain packages like he was in other games he didn't start, but Shanahan seemed to be pointing toward another start for Garoppolo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 29-year-old was far from impressive during the loss to the Colts.

He completed 16-of-27 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also losing one of his two fumbles. The driving rain certainly had something to do with the turnovers and overall struggles for the offense, but his two interceptions came late in the fourth quarter to end any comeback attempts for the home team.

Chicago looked far from formidable during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Its defense wasn't exactly put in the best position to succeed with short fields throughout the game while its offense turned it over, though.

Whichever quarterback starts may have to deal with a pass rush of Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks, which won't be easy. How Garoppolo or Lance handles the pressure will determine if the 49ers can end their four-game losing streak.