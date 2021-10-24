X

    NASCAR at Kansas 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Picks Up 9th Win of Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2021

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Kyle Larson is having a season for the ages.

    For the ninth time this season, he crossed the checkered flag first, winning Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "This one's for you, Mr. H."<br><br>RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON ON HIS NINTH NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN OF 2021! <a href="https://t.co/w1ue8yhdKN">pic.twitter.com/w1ue8yhdKN</a>

    Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.

