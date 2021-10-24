X

    Video: Mike Evans Accidentally Gifts Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball to Buccaneers Fan

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans was in a giving mood Sunday, much to the consternation of his own team.

    The three-time Pro Bowler hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. He tossed the game ball to a nearby fan while celebrating the score.

    Unfortunately for Tom Brady, that was also a piece of history: his 600th touchdown pass. A Buccaneers employee approached the fan to retrieve the ball.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mike Evans accidentally gave a fan Tom Brady's 600th TD ball and the Bucs had to negotiate to get it back 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/j0hfiBPQ1t">pic.twitter.com/j0hfiBPQ1t</a>

    Tracy Wolfson reported on the CBS broadcast the Bucs staffer negotiated to give away a different game ball and a signed jersey in return for the important pigskin.

    This deal appears to be about as bad as the Steve Young trade, only this time Tampa Bay is coming out the winner.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!