Video: Mike Evans Accidentally Gifts Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball to Buccaneers Fan

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans was in a giving mood Sunday, much to the consternation of his own team.

The three-time Pro Bowler hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. He tossed the game ball to a nearby fan while celebrating the score.

Unfortunately for Tom Brady, that was also a piece of history: his 600th touchdown pass. A Buccaneers employee approached the fan to retrieve the ball.

Tracy Wolfson reported on the CBS broadcast the Bucs staffer negotiated to give away a different game ball and a signed jersey in return for the important pigskin.

This deal appears to be about as bad as the Steve Young trade, only this time Tampa Bay is coming out the winner.