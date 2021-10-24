Patrick Mahomes Discusses Chiefs' Struggles After Blowout Loss to Titans

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The struggles of the Kansas City Chiefs continued Sunday in a surprising 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. For star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the tribulations of the 2021 season are a necessary lesson after the success of the previous years.

"It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but when you want to build something substantial, something great you're going to go through parts like this," Mahomes said after the game, per Chiefs reporter Blair Kerkhoff.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.