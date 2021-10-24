X

    Sam Darnold Benched for P.J. Walker by Panthers amid Struggles vs. Giants

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2021

    Al Bello/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of P.J. Walker during the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Panthers’ QB PJ Walker has replaced Sam Darnold.

    Walker entered the game with the Panthers trailing 15-3. Darnold was 16-of-25 for 111 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

    Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters after the game that Darnold's benching was only temporary:

    Darin Gantt @daringantt

    Matt Rhule said he pulled Sam Darnold hoping for a spark. <br><br>Says Darnold is the QB moving forward.

    Darnold, 24, has had a roller-coaster of a first season with the Panthers. It started about as perfectly as the team could have hoped for, as the Panthers went 3-0 and Darnold threw for 888 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, taking six sacks.

    But it's gone downhill just as quickly. In his past four starts, Darnold has thrown for 796 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions, taking 15 sacks. A benching had been brewing.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Darnold didn’t give Rhule a choice but to bench him. At some point, you owe it to the rest of the team

    mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

    Sam Darnold has regressed into an amoeba

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Tua and Darnold confirmed "not the guy".

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    Trading a 2, a 4, and a 6 for Sam Darnold was dumb. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Analysis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Analysis</a>.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Sam Darnold is guaranteed $18.9 million in 2022 <a href="https://t.co/DOOcb2yILK">https://t.co/DOOcb2yILK</a>

    The Panthers made a pretty significant commitment to Darnold, trading away a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round selections this offseason. They then chose to pick up his $18.8 million fifth-year option for the 2022 season, which is fully guaranteed.

    The 2021 season, in essence, is an extended audition for Darnold. While his guaranteed deal means he'll be around next year as well, the Panthers will have more clarity after the 2021 campaign if they can build around him or if they need to start considering alternative options, be it via the draft or a trade.

    If Darnold continues his downward trend, it won't be a very difficult choice for Carolina.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!