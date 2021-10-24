Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Reportedly Charged with 2 Felonies for Bar Fight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA fighter Jason Miller has reportedly been charged with felony assault and felony battery after allegedly breaking a man's ribs in a September bar fight, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, the "40-year-old Miller was allegedly involved in a brawl outside a San Fernando Valley bar in early September. The man 'Mayhem' is accused of hitting initially decided not to file a police report [but] changed his mind after going to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with cracked ribs."

Miller was also charged with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest in September after his girlfriend accused him of assaulting her, per Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com. When police responded to the call they found his girlfriend with "visible marks on her face and neck."

Miller then barricaded himself in the bathroom, forcing police to break down the door before arresting him. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Miller reached The Ultimate Fighter 14 finale in 2011, losing to Michael Bisping. He had one UFC fight in 2012, losing to C.B. Dollaway. He last fought professionally in 2016 at Venator FC 3, where he lost to Mattia Schiavolin.

Following his fighting career, Miller has been arrested multiple times and pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in 2017.

He served a one-year prison sentence in 2019 after being convicted of vandalism and violation of a protective order and was convicted of vandalism and attempted grand theft earlier this year, which carried with it another one-year prison sentence.