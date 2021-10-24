X

    WWE's Carmella, Corey Graves Announce Engagement on Twitter

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2021

    WWE's Carmella announced her engagement to fellow wrestler Corey Graves Saturday on social media.

    Graves and Carmella have been dating since 2019. Graves was previously married and has three children with his ex-wife, Amy.

    Carmella previously dated wrestler W. Morrissey, then known as Big Cass in WWE. 

    The relationship between Graves and Carmella has been detailed on Total Divas

