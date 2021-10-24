X

    Kobe Bryant Signed Card Sells for $922.5K to Set Record for Non-Rookie Kobe Card

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

    A Kobe Bryant Upper Deck card from the 2002-03 season recently sold for $922,500 at auction, setting the record price for a non-rookie Kobe card.

    The autographed Logo Mania card received a 9 overall grade from Beckett before being placed on the auction block.

    Goldin Auctions @GoldinAuctions

    Final Sale Price: $922,500<br><br>An all-time record for any non-rookie Kobe Bryant card. <a href="https://t.co/sPCk889JJY">pic.twitter.com/sPCk889JJY</a>

    A Bryant rookie card sold for $1.8 million in March, setting the overall record for Kobe trading cards.

    Collectors have spent increasingly high sums on Bryant memorabilia since his untimely death in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

    The Los Angeles Lakers legend was 41.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!