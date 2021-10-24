Kobe Bryant Signed Card Sells for $922.5K to Set Record for Non-Rookie Kobe Card

Kobe Bryant Signed Card Sells for $922.5K to Set Record for Non-Rookie Kobe CardOctober 24, 2021
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File
A Kobe Bryant Upper Deck card from the 2002-03 season recently sold for $922,500 at auction, setting the record price for a non-rookie Kobe card.
The autographed Logo Mania card received a 9 overall grade from Beckett before being placed on the auction block.
A Bryant rookie card sold for $1.8 million in March, setting the overall record for Kobe trading cards.
Collectors have spent increasingly high sums on Bryant memorabilia since his untimely death in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend was 41.