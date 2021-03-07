Kobe Bryant Rookie Card BGS Pristine Black Label 10 Sells for $1.79M at Auction

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

A Kobe Bryant 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors rookie card sold for $1.79 million at an online auction late Saturday, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.



Goldin Auctions was the home for this auction. The bidding started at $250,000 and ended with the item selling as the 10th-most expensive sports trading card in history, per Rovell.

It also stands as the fourth-most expensive basketball trading card. A Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps card sold for $5.2 million stands as the all-time record.

Goldin provided a description of the Kobe rookie card:

"Graded PRISTINE/Black Label 10 by BGS. Hall of Famer, in a universally and fervently pursued Rookie Card appearance. The card's BGS condition report: Centering 10, Corners 10, Edges 10, Surface 10; its run of perfect scores qualifies the item for prestigious "Black Label" recognition. A bright and thoroughly lovely Kobe Bryant collectible—and a wondrous spectacle—in Black Label Pristine condition."

The card jumped a Michael Jordan 1997 autographed jersey card ($1.4 million) for No. 10, per Rovell.



Bryant's 20-year NBA career, which occurred entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, included five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP honors, 18 All-Star Game nods and the 2007-08 NBA MVP award.

The two-time scoring champion was also named to the All-NBA first team 11 times.