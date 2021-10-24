NFL Rumors: Lions' Jared Goff 'in No Immediate Danger of Losing His Starting Job'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is reportedly in "no immediate danger" of being benched despite coach Dan Campbell's critical public comments.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no conversations have taken place among Lions coaches about benching Goff in favor of David Blough. Campbell called out his quarterback after last Sunday's 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like [Goff] needs to step up more than he has,” Campbell said. “And I think he needs to help us just like everybody else. I think he’s going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it’s time to step up, make some throws, and do some things.”

Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions through the first six weeks. He's been held without a score in each of the Lions' past two games and hasn't topped the 300-yard passing mark since Week 1.

Blough has been with the Lions since 2019 after arriving via trade from the Cleveland Browns. He started five games as a rookie but looked in over his head, throwing for 984 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions. The Purdue product isn't the type of talent who can truly push Goff, even if the veteran is struggling.

Detroit enters the weekend as the NFL's lone remaining winless team. Goff will return to Los Angeles on Sunday to face the Rams, a place where he spent his first five NFL seasons before being traded to Detroit this offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler said there was "some sourness" toward the end of his tenure and admitted to having a chip on his shoulder coming into the game. The Rams have gotten off to a 5-1 start with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm, with Stafford playing at an MVP-caliber level.