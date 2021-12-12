Bulls' Zach LaVine Reportedly 'Entered into COVID Protocols' Following Loss to Heat

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has reportedly entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LaVine is averaging 26.0 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three-point range), as well as 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is coming off a 33-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat, including seven made three-pointers.

The guard earned his first All-Star Game appearance during the 2020-21 season en route to averaging 27.4 points on 50.7 percent shooting (41.9 percent from three-point range), 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

LaVine is the primary reason why the Bulls were able to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff race last season. The 31-41 team missed out on the play-in tournament by two games.

The 26-year-old missed 14 games in 2020-21, with his first game out occurring on March 31 because of a sprained right ankle. LaVine also entered the league's health and safety protocols on April 15.

He returned to the lineup on May 6 against the Charlotte Hornets after missing 11 games and remained on the court until the Bulls were knocked out of play-in contention in mid-May.

Chicago is in better shape this time around with a 17-10 record in 2021-22, although the team will still miss the star's production—especially with fellow star DeMar DeRozan having already entered the health and safety protocols.

Devon Dotson and Alfonzo McKinnie could see extra playing time in the backcourt with depth a question mark for the Bulls.