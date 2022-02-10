Larry Nance Jr. Out 6 Weeks for Surgery on Knee Injury After Trade to Pelicans

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans just acquired Larry Nance Jr. as part of the trade that also landed them CJ McCollum, but they will have to wait for the forward to make his debut.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported Nance will undergo surgery on his right knee on Friday and is expected to miss up to six weeks. He hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 5.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Nance with the 27th overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. He played just over two seasons in L.A. before being traded alongside Jordan Clarkson to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round draft selection.

The Wyoming product was with the Cavs through the 2020-21 season. He alternated between starting and coming off the bench during his time in Cleveland before joining Portland in an August 2021 three-team trade also involving the Chicago Bulls.

The 29-year-old is averaging 6.9 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.2 minutes per game.

Nance suited up for the Blazers' first 37 games before he was sidelined beginning Jan. 7 with right knee inflammation.