Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Fined $10K for Waving at Jalen Mills on Game-Winning TD

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct after waving goodbye to Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills in last weekend's 35-29 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The incident occurred on Lamb's 35-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Though Lamb wasn't flagged for the wave, the NFL is cracking down on taunting this year. At one point during the season, the league fined nine players more than $94,000 for taunting, per Pelissero.

A first offense can result in a fine of up to $10,300, per ESPN, and the second is for $15,450.

Lamb was Dallas' top receiver against New England, catching nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots kept the Week 6 matchup close, and many fans thought the team would win after Kendrick Bourne caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones to help put New England up 29-26 late in the fourth quarter.

However, there was too much time left on the clock for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after that play, and he led his team down the field before Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-tying field goal in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots started with the ball in overtime but failed to move the chains and were forced to punt, allowing the Cowboys to win the game.

"That was an unbelievable feeling," Lamb said of his game-winning touchdown. The 22-year-old hadn't ended the game with a touchdown since he was in high school, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Lamb has emerged as one of Prescott's favorite receivers. He leads the Cowboys with 33 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 49 targets. Amari Cooper ranks second on the team with 30 catches for 373 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets.

Dallas, who is on a bye week, is first in the NFC East with a 5-1 record. The Cowboys will next face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31.