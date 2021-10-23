NFL Rumors: Seahawks' Russell Wilson Has 'A Shot at an Immediate Return' from IR

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly has "a shot" to get activated from injured reserve when first eligible ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Wilson, who suffered a finger injury that required surgery in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, will return in time to face the Packers "barring any hiccups" in his recovery.

The league's rules state a player must miss at least three games after being placed on IR. Wilson missed Sunday's overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will also sit out games against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 to satisfy that requirement.

Seattle has its bye in Week 9, so the earliest the eight-time Pro Bowl selection can return is Week 10.

Wilson was enjoying a strong start to the campaign before the injury. He'd completed 72 percent of his throws for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception in five appearances. He also added a rushing score, and he ranked eighth in ESPN's Total QBR.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday the team's franchise quarterback is "definitely making progress" but wouldn't confirm if they're targeting a return against the Packers.

"I don't know. We don't know that," Carroll told reporters. "The doctors can't tell you that. And Russ can't tell you that."

Seattle would obviously love to get Wilson back as soon as possible. It's off to a 2-4 start, and playing in one of the NFL's toughest divisions, the NFC West, will make the path toward the playoff more treacherous with each additional loss.

Geno Smith didn't play poorly in place of the injured signal-caller against the Steelers. He connected on 23 of his 32 attempts for 209 yards with a touchdown and no picks, but he's simply not the same type of game-breaking talent Wilson is when healthy.

The Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday to provide further depth while their starter is sidelined.

Looking ahead, Seattle faces Green Bay and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals coming out of the bye, two games in which it'll be a sizable underdog if Wilson is unavailable.