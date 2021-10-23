Chiefs' Frank Clark Charged With Possession of Assault Weapon in June Arrest

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark now faces a second gun charge related to his June arrest in Los Angeles for allegedly carrying an Uzi in his vehicle.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Clark, who was originally charged with illegal possession of a firearm, had a count of possession of an assault weapon added by L.A. prosecutors this week.

Clark was pulled over for a traffic stop June 20 when police saw a firearm in the car.

"Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out in plain sight in the car," L.A. Police Department public information officer Tony Im told the Associated Press.

The 28-year-old California native was released on $35,000 bond, and his attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to the NFL player's bodyguard.

"We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the AP.

In July, TMZ reported Clark was also arrested by California Highway Patrol on March 13 after a similar incident, where he was stopped by police for not having a front license plate when officers saw the "muzzle of a handgun" sticking out of a bag.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Two guns were discovered during a subsequent search of the vehicle and Clark said they belonged to his security team, per TMZ. He also faces a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon in that case.

Clark's next court date related to the June arrest is scheduled for Jan. 17, according to TMZ. He's pleaded not guilty in both cases.