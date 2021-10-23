Video: Arch Manning Runs for 68-Yard TD with Georgia's Kirby Smart in Attendance

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Future college (and maybe NFL) defenses better look out: This Manning has wheels.

Arch Manning showed off his scrambling ability in Friday night's game against Berkley Prep, ripping off a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The next generation of Manning is the top overall player in the 2023 high school class, per 247Sports. His combination of size, passing ability and surprising athleticism have scouts gushing about his ability to step right in and star two years from now at the college level.

Georgia's Kirby Smart was among the people in attendance for the Friday night showcase broadcasted on ESPNU.

While the game was not the best showing for Manning overall—the undefeated Berkley Prep dominated throughout, and Manning threw an interception—his scrambling ability was on full display, and he flashed with the occasional tough throw.