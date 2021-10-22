Martellus Bennett: 'Jimmy Garoppolo Was Being a B---h' During Patriots' 2016 Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Martellus Bennett doesn't have fond memories of Jimmy Garoppolo during their time together as teammates with the New England Patriots.

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with Devin and Jason McCourty (h/t Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston), Bennett accused Garoppolo of "being a b---h" for not playing in one game early in the 2016 season.

"He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f--ked up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b---h about it all. That's why he ... you can't win with a b---h for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him: He didn't want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s--t like that. Which, I can't fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it's Sunday."

Garoppolo started the first two games in 2016 when Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension as part of the discipline handed down by the NFL for the Deflategate scandal.

The Patriots won both games with Garoppolo under center, but he suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder during the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

At the time, Garoppolo was expected to miss at least six weeks due to the injury. There was some thought that he might have been able to return in Week 4 depending on how inflamed the joint was and his level of pain tolerance.

The Patriots ultimately turned to Jacoby Brissett to start both games before Brady returned in Week 5. Brissett was dealing with a thumb injury prior to Week 4.

It's fair to question Bennett's recollection of these events. For instance, he also said on the podcast the Patriots lost two games without Brady. They actually went 3-1 during his suspension.

Bennett also got a championship ring from the whole experience. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.

Regardless, it certainly sounds like Bennett won't be inviting Garoppolo to any potential reunion parties for the 2016 Patriots in the future.