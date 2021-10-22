Broncos' Vic Fangio 'Not Worried' About Job Security amid 4-Game Losing Streak

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio isn't concerned about losing his job despite a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0.

"I'm not worried about my coaching status," Fangio told reporters Friday. "What I'm worried about is this team."

The Broncos dropped to 3-4 on the season with a 17-14 loss to the Baker Mayfield-less Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. After the game, Fangio said his coaching staff needs to do a better job of making in-game adjustments.

"We just have to play better, and we have to coach better," Fangio said, via Sports Illustrated. "I do not want to be remiss in saying that. We have to coach better, and we have got to adjust to what we have right now."

The Broncos are underperforming across the board. While the Denver offense ranks toward the top in the NFL in completion percentage (69 percent) and passing yards (1,814 yards), it ranks toward the middle of the league in passing touchdowns (12) and toward the bottom of the league in yards per attempt (7.2).

The Broncos' defense has particularly struggled, as it has allowed more than 20 points in three of Denver's last four games after limiting opposing offenses through the first three weeks of the season.

When asked about the rumors surrounding his job status on Monday, Fangio responded, per The Athletic:

“I just tune it out, really,” he said. “This is the NFL. And when that happens, that’s natural. We expect it and that’s just part of the deal.”

With issues continuing to mount, it's hard to ignore the fact that Fangio almost lost his job last season, too, following a 5-11 finish. However, the Broncos decided to keep him on for the 2021 season because they "believed in" the 63-year-old, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in December 2020.

"They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season between the Broncos' early-season injuries -- including to star pass-rusher Von Miller and top wide receiver Courtland Sutton -- and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Schefter wrote at the time.

Fangio doesn't have similar issues this season. Sutton is back and has appeared in all seven games, as has Miller. The COVID-19 challenges also haven't been nearly as bad, with many players opting to get vaccinated to avoid interruptions.

Fangio is 15-24 in his three seasons as head coach of the Broncos. If something doesn't change, he'll likely be on his way out as the franchise hasn't made the playoffs since it won the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.