LiAngelo Ball Selected No. 14 Overall by Greensboro Swarm in 2021 NBA G League Draft

After some unusual roster maneuvering that didn't pan out, LiAngelo Ball is officially a member of the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate.

The Greensboro Swarm selected Ball with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 G League draft on Saturday.

It wasn't initially clear that Ball would even be part of the draft. He signed a nonguaranteed contract with the Hornets and was waived last week, but the intention was to have him play for their G League affiliate.

On Friday, though, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Ball was draft-eligible after "procedural issues" prevented him from joining the Greensboro Swarm.

Ball did appear in five games for the Hornets during summer league. He averaged 9.6 points on 37.5 percent shooting.

This marks the second G League draft of the year. The first one took place in January after being delayed two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That draft set up the 2021 season that ran from February 9 to March 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Saturday's draft set the stage for the 2021-22 season, which will return to a traditional format. The regular season will run from Nov. 5 to April 2, followed by the postseason.

Ball will get his first significant NBA exposure on a G League roster. The 22-year-old does have professional experience from his time with Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League in 2018. He averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games with the club.

The Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, signed Ball in March 2020. He didn't appear in a game with the team before the season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ball did sign with the Detroit Pistons during training camp prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, but he was released before playing in a game.

Now that he is a member of the Swarm, Ball will get his first real opportunity to showcase his skills over the course of an entire season. He will attempt to parlay that into a chance to play in the NBA.