Report: Bengals' Tee Higgins Had Surgery on Labrum Injury; Will Be Ready for Camp

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is recovering from labrum surgery.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Higgins had the procedure done last month and is expected to be ready before training camp.

It's been known for some time that Higgins underwent surgery at some point during the offseason. His left arm was in a sling at a 7-on-7 tournament in March.

Higgins missed two games in September with an unspecified shoulder issue. He originally suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

There was no indication in Higgins' performance last season that the injury was causing any problems. He set career-highs in targets (110), receptions (74), receiving yards (1,091) and tied his career high with six touchdowns.

During Cincinnati's playoff run, Higgins posted back-to-back 100-yard performances in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two of Higgins' four catches in the Super Bowl went for touchdowns.

Even though labrum surgery can be serious, reports of Higgins being able to return in time for training camp are an encouraging sign that this won't be a lingering issue for the 23-year-old going forward.