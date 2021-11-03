Cardinals' A.J. Green Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN's Field Yates.

In his first year as a member of the Cardinals, Green has produced to the tune of 29 catches for 456 yards and three touchdowns thus far.

The 33-year-old Green was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and he went on to spend 10 years with the organization.

Green was an elite wideout over his first seven seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of those campaigns and reaching the 1,000-yard mark six times. The only exception was 2016, when he missed six games because of injury and still managed 964 yards.

The downturn started in 2018 when injuries cost Green seven games. He then missed the entire 2019 season because of a nagging ankle injury.

While Green bounced back to appear in all 16 games last season, he clearly wasn't the same player he was earlier in his career, finishing with just 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown totals both represented career lows.

The Bengals decided to lean more toward youth in their receiving corps with Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and 2021 first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase, which led to the organization allowing Green to leave in free agency.

Green signed a one-year deal with the Cards to essentially serve as the replacement for another accomplished veteran receiver in Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals added Green's veteran presence to an explosive offense headlined by quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, and running back Chase Edmonds.

If Green lands on the shelf, Murray is likely to lean even more heavily on Hopkins and Kirk, while rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore figures to get more looks in the passing game as well.