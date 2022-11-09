Steelers' Cam Heyward Weighs in on Jalen Ramsey Calling Out Rams Offense

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward doesn't agree with the way Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called out L.A.'s offense after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ramsey felt the Rams offense should have been able to run out the final two minutes on the clock after the defense's stop on the penultimate Bucs possession. Instead, Tom Brady and Co. got the ball back and scored a touchdown to win 16-13.

Ramsey told reporters:

"The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple. Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn't come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, 'We gonna to need y'all one more time. We gonna to need y'all one more time.' Like what the f--k? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody."

Heyward was asked about those comments Tuesday on the Not Just Football podcast (27:30 mark of video below). He responded:



"You know, I can only speak for our team. When our offense comes up short you just think as a defense we gotta do more. Whatever it takes. We know it's not gonna be perfect on the other side of the ball, but we're provided an opportunity to win the game when we step on that field. I don't think it comes down to pointing the finger. I think it comes down to just understanding the situation that when one unit falls short the other unit's gotta step up."

Heyward's steady progression after the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft allowed him to become one of the league's top defensive linemen. He entered 2022 with five straight Pro Bowl appearances and three First Team All-Pro selections over the past five years. He also fills a key leadership role for the club.

The 33-year-old Ohio State product has recorded 31 total tackles and three sacks in eight games this season.

Some of Ramsey's frustration likely stems from the fact that the Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions, suffered their second straight loss to drop their record to 3-5. It hasn't been the type of title defense L.A. was expecting.

Regardless, clearly Heyward, whose Steelers stand at 2-6, doesn't believe in venting those types of grievances in the public.

Both teams will attempt to begin turning their seasons around Sunday. The Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, while the Rams welcome the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium.