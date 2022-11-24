Report: Bills LB Von Miller's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After He Was Carted Off

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after leaving in the second quarter.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson (h/t Albert Breer of The MMQB) reported that Miller would miss the rest of the game with a knee injury. Chris Brown of the Bills' official website noted Miller was carted off the field.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season. The Rams acquired him midseason from the Denver Broncos.

The 33-year-old had an impressive 2021 campaign with the Rams, recording five sacks, one forced fumble, 31 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in eight games. Between the Rams and Broncos, he finished the season with 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 15 games.

Miller has continued that success in Buffalo, recording a team-high eight sacks entering Thursday, along with two pass breakups, 20 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 11 quarterback hits in 10 games. He has anchored a defense that has been depleted by injuries.

Losing Miller for any period of time wouldn't be great for the Bills, who entered play Thursday with a 7-3 record.

Buffalo was also without its second- and third-leading sack artists (Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, respectively) thanks to injury, meaning Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson will be tasked with picking up the slack off the edge, as well as Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips up the middle.