Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield Won't Play Unless Doctors Feel He Can Protect Himself

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder throughout the 2021 NFL season and will not return to the lineup until doctors feel he can protect himself.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Browns could be without Mayfield for the "foreseeable future."

The Browns opted to keep Mayfield sidelined for Week 7 because of a short week following their Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old had made 51 consecutive starts for the Browns before missing the Oct. 21 matchup against the Broncos, which the Browns won 17-14 behind 199 yards and a touchdown from Case Keenum.

Mayfield previously told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports he was hoping to return for Cleveland's Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield's injury issues began in Week 2 when he dislocated his left shoulder while trying to make a tackle on an interception return against the Houston Texans. He then landed on the shoulder in Week 6 and reaggravated the injury.

Glazer has since reported that he suffered a torn labrum and fractured his humerus in his non-throwing shoulder.

The 2018 first overall pick is expected to undergo offseason shoulder surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Browns believe he can play through the ailment for the remainder of the season with proper management.

Despite the injury, Mayfield has been pretty solid this season. He has completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions in six games in addition to rushing for 75 yards and a score for the run-heavy Browns offense.