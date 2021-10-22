Jerry Jones on NFL Trade Deadline: Cowboys Are 'Open for Business Year Round'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most impressive teams in football this season, but that doesn't mean they aren't looking for upgrades with the trade deadline approaching.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ Friday to discuss Dallas' approach to the upcoming Nov. 2 deadline.

"Open for business year round," Jones said. "... I think we've got a unique situation because we've got players coming that we're going to have to have roster spot room for. So, we're busy."

The Cowboys have several players sidelined who are set to return in the near future, including wide receiver Michael Gallup, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Sean McKeon, offensive tackle Josh Ball and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. So, some moves will have to be made.

Gallup has recently been mentioned in trade rumors, with ESPN's Todd Archer naming the veteran wideout as the most likely to be traded from Dallas.

"The Cowboys wouldn't want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract," Archer wrote. "Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?"

With Gallup sidelined, third-year pro Cedrick Wilson Jr. has filled in behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old has 14 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

With the way Wilson is performing, making Gallup available wouldn't be that unreasonable.

As Archer alluded to, Dallas' secondary remains one of the team's biggest issues. The Cowboys are allowing 8.2 yards per passing attempt through six games, which is among the worst in the league.

Outside of Trevon Diggs, the play of the safeties and corners has been poor. B/R's Alex Ballentine suggested New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden as potential trade targets for the Cowboys.

While Maye said he doesn't want to be traded, he has been included in trade rumors the last several weeks.

Perhaps Haden would be a more reasonable target for the Cowboys. Pittsburgh needs help at wide receiver following JuJu Smith-Schuster's season-ending injury, and swapping Gallup for Haden could make sense.

Another area of need for the Cowboys is defensive tackle. Osa Odighizuwa has two sacks on the season, while the remainder of Dallas' DTs have none. Ballentine named Detroit Lions DT Michael Brockers as a potential upgrade at the position.

While the Cowboys do need upgrades in a few areas, they are 5-1 on the season and are looking like Super Bowl contenders with a healthy Dak Prescott. If no significant moves are made, the team could still reach its championship goal.