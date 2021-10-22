Browns' Myles Garrett: Refs 'Giving Me the Shaq Treatment' over Missed Holding Calls

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett compared himself to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal after he felt the officials missed several holding calls during Thursday night's 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Garrett joked the officiating group may need to "get some new glasses" so he can get a call.

"The refs are kinda giving me the Shaq treatment right now," he told reporters.

