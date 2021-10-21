Titans' Derrick Henry Says He's Not Focusing on Record-Setting Rushing Pace

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace to set several NFL records this season. However, he isn't focused on his individual accomplishments as the Titans gear up to face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

"I just don't try to get too caught up in it and worry about things like that," Henry said Thursday when asked about his record pace, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I really worry about how we do as a team, how we do as an offense, and what I can do to help the team each and every week. How can I be better?"

Henry enters Week 7 with 162 carries for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also has 16 catches for 138 yards.

The 27-year-old is on pace to set the NFL record for carries in a season, rushing yards in a season, touches in a season and yards from scrimmage in a season. Larry Johnson, Eric Dickerson, James Wilder and Chris Johnson currently hold those records, respectively.

Larry Johnson set the record for carries in a season (416) in 2006, his best year in the NFL. The 2003 first-round pick rushed for 1,789 yards and 17 touchdowns that season, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Dickerson, a Hall of Famer, set the record for rushing yards in a season in 1984, his second season in the NFL. The 1983 second overall pick rushed for 2,105 yards and 14 touchdowns on 379 carries that season.

Wilder, a longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer, set the record for touches in a season in 1984. He had 492 touches that year and rushed for 1,544 yards and 13 touchdowns, in addition to having 85 catches for 685 yards.

Chris Johnson, a former Titan, set the record for yards from scrimmage in a season in 2009 when he rushed for 2,006 yards and caught 50 passes for 503 yards, a total of 2,509 yards.

Henry is one of the most talented running backs the NFL has seen in a long time. He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and joined the elite 2,000-yard club last season with 2,027 rushing yards.

Only eight players, including Henry, have rushed for at least 2,000 yards in a season. The others are Chris Johnson (2009), Dickerson (1984), O.J. Simpson (1973), Barry Sanders (1997), Terrell Davis (1998), Jamal Lewis (2003) and Adrian Peterson (2012).

The Titans are first in the AFC South with a 4-2 record on the season, and Henry's focus is getting Tennessee back to the postseason for the third consecutive season.

While Henry isn't paying attention to his individual statistics, NFL fans will surely keep tabs on the 27-year-old as the season continues.