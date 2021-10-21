House Democrats Seek Documents Regarding NFL's Investigation of WFT Workplace Culture

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Multiple House Democrats are looking for more transparency from the NFL regarding its investigation into workplace misconduct inside the Washington Football Team.

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter asking him to provide "all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation."

The letter provided a Nov. 4 deadline and points to "serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL's handling of this matter."

It also calls into question why the league assumed oversight of attorney Beth Wilkinson's investigation from the Football Team, which was the initial organization to retain her.

The investigation produced 650,000 emails, some of which have leaked to the media and caused recent headlines. However, the NFL has not made any of the information publicly available despite the conclusion of the investigation in July.

Wilkinson presented her findings verbally instead of as a written report, and the Football Team was fined $10 million. Tanya Snyder, who is the wife of team owner Daniel Snyder, also assumed the role of co-owner and co-CEO for Washington while her husband was no longer as involved in day-to-day issues.

The investigation has been in the headlines recently because emails from former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were included in the 650,000 collected.

He resigned after it was revealed he used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in emails he sent from 2011 to 2018. Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported many of those emails were sent to former Football Team President Bruce Allen.

Barry Wilner of the Associated Press reported the NFL said it did not discover any other current team or league personnel who sent emails containing the type of language Gruden used.

Belson and Rosman also reported that emails between Allen and NFL general counsel Jeff Pash revealed a "cozy" relationship. Allen "arranged perks" for him, used racially insensitive comments and lamented player safety improvements in the exchanges.

Pash notably told Allen "I know that you are on it and would not condone something untoward" when discussing allegations of sexual harassment of the team's cheerleaders.