Tom Brady Says He Doesn't Believe Buccaneers Have 'Reached Our Potential at All'

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5-1 and in first place in the NFC South, but veteran quarterback Tom Brady doesn't believe the team has realized its full promise.

"I don't think we've reached our potential at all," Brady told reporters Thursday. "I think we've got to continue to stress the importance of the details every day of what we're trying to do. ... There's a lot of things we need to do better."

The Bucs have been in some fairly close games throughout the 2021 season. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 last week and barely topped the New England Patriots 19-17 in Brady's homecoming to Gillette Stadium.

Tampa also lost a Week 3 matchup to the Los Angeles Rams, which is also probably part of the reason Brady's reasoning.

In his comments Thursday, the quarterback referenced the team's need to improve the passing game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't have reason to be so hard himself, though. He has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,064 yards and 17 touchdowns against three interceptions through six weeks.

Brady's worst game of the season came against the Patriots, when he completed 22 of 43 passes (51.2 percent) for 269 yards and no touchdowns. His completion percentage and rating have been much better since then.

Brady also leads the league in completions (183), pass attempts (267), passing yards (2,064), passing yards per game (344) and passes completed per game (30.5)

In addition, the Buccaneers receiving group has been efficient through six weeks. Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans have dropped just four passes combined, per Pro Football Reference.

But the running backs and tight ends have had issues in this department. Leonard Fournette leads the team in dropped passes per target at 10 percent, while Rob Gronkowski is second at 9.5 percent and Cameron Brate is third at 5.9 percent.

Tampa's passing defense could be better as well. It's allowing opposing teams to complete 70.1 percent of their passes and have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (14).

However, the Bucs rushing defense has been the best in the league. It's allowed just 329 yards on 98 attempts to go with three scores.

So Brady is right in saying certain things need to be ironed out. However, that could be said for every team in the league.