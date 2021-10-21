Jets News: Marcus Maye Says He Hasn't Requested Trade, Is '100 Percent In' with NY

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye made his stance clear Thursday: He wants to stay in the Big Apple.

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, Maye told reporters that he has not requested a trade and he's "100 percent in" with New York.

Maye, a 2017 second-round pick, is playing this season on a $10.6 million franchise tag. He had hoped to secure a long-term deal this offseason, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.

The 28-year-old Maye has been one of New York's most consistent defenders during his five-year career. He has 289 career tackles with six interceptions and ranked second on the team in 2020 with 88 tackles.

Maye has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is in line to return for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The Jets are rebuilding, so signing Maye to a big-money deal might not be in their long-term plans. Jets general manager Joe Douglas has not been shy about trading key players to acquire future assets, most notably when he sent All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round picks.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Teams who need to improve their defensive backfield will likely contact the Jets to check on Maye's availability.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Indianapolis Colts, who lost starting safety Justin Blackmon for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles on Thursday, would be wise to inquire about what it would take to acquire Maye.