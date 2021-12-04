Broncos' Melvin Gordon Downgraded to Out vs. Chiefs with Hip Injury

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Saturday that it has downgraded the 28-year-old to out for Sunday's game after he didn't participate in practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries.

Per the announcement, Gordon isn't traveling with the Broncos to Kansas City.

The Broncos signed Gordon away from their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in March 2020. He was coming off a disappointing 2019 season that got off to a delayed start because of a contract holdout.

Gordon turned in a solid 2020 campaign with 1,144 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns on 247 touches in 15 games. He is off to another strong start this season, with 771 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns on 157 touches through 11 games.

Denver's offense is loaded with upside, but the unit's success will hinge on how well the quarterback position plays. Teddy Bridgewater has fared well as the starter for most of the season.

With Gordon out of commission again, the Broncos will turn to rookie Javonte Williams as their primary running back.

Williams has been terrific in 2021 with 568 rushing yards on 117 carries in 11 games. Sunday would mark the first start of his career if he's given the nod against the Chiefs.